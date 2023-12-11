Cast Announced for The Lehman Trilogy at American Conservatory Theater

Aaron Krohn (Sam Mendes’ As You Like It), Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy at the Ahmanson Theatre), and Adrian Schiller (The Crucible) will play the Lehman brothers, and a cast of characters including their sons and grandsons, in The Lehman Trilogy at the American Conservatory Theater’s Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco. The production will run May 25-June 23. This cast will also perform in the Australian premiere of the play at the Theatre Royal Sydney February 21-March 24.

The actors will be joined by pianist, Rebekah Bruce. Ravi Aujla will play the role of Janitor and the understudy role of Emanuel Lehman. The other understudies are Leighton Pugh as Henry Lehman, Simon Victor as Mayer Lehman, and Anyssa Neumann as the alternate pianist. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, and directed by Oscar and Tony winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy is the winner of five Tony awards, including Best Play. The play weaves together nearly two centuries of family history in three parts.

The creative team also includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, co-sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, movement director Polly Bennett, and international tour director Rory McGregor, in collaboration with West End director Zoé Ford Burnett.