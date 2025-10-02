Cast Announced for Reunions, New Off-Broadway Musical

Chip Zien, Chilina Kennedy, and Courtney Reed are among the cast for this pair of one-act musicals.

The cast has been announced for Reunions, an evening of one-act musicals with book and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf (David Copperfield, the new musical) and music by Jimmy Calire (the band Raven). Gabriel Barre directs. The show begins previews at City Center Stage II on October 24 ahead of an opening night November 2. Performances are scheduled through December 21.

Reunions adapts two one-act plays with an emphasis on the question, “What happens when you rediscover the life you almost lived?”

The first act is an adaptation of the J.M. Barrie play “The Twelve-Pound Look,” about a man soon to receive knighthood when his past catches up with him. Set in the early 20th century, it examines issues of social class and the place of women.

The second act is an adaptation of “A Sunny Morning” by the Spanish playwrights Serafín Álvarez Quintero and Joaquín Álvarez Quintero. It’s a look at late-life love set in a Madrid park.

The cast of Reunions features Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Sir Harry, Joanna Glushak (War Paint) as Dona Laura, Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Kate, Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Lady Sims, Daniel Torres (Evita) as Edward/Juanito, and Chip Zien (Harmony) as Don Gonzalo. The swings are Janet Aldrich (Me And My Girl), Keith Lee Grant(Ragtime), and Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre…).

Reunions features scenic design by Edward Pierce, lighting design by Ken Billington and Mitchell Fenton, costume design by Jen Caprio, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Ashley Wren Collins is the associate director and choreographer. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino.