Cast and Creative Team Announced for Private Jones at Signature Theatre

In this musical, after Gomer Jones loses his hearing, he fakes his way into a battalion alongside a group of colorful, misfit trainees. Once the “bastards,” as they call themselves, reach the front, Jones becomes a celebrated sniper, but getting everything he thought he wanted might mean losing himself in the process.

Private Jones features a cast of hearing, Deaf, and hard-of-hearing actors, including Leanne Antonio (The Lion King) as Gwenolyn/Evans, Deimoni Brewington (Signature’s Passing Strange) as Bailey, David Aron Damane (Big River) as Father/Drill Sergeant, Dickie Hearts (Dark Disabled Stories) as Henry, Johnny Link (Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys) as Gomer Jones, Jake Loewenthal (Signature’s Ragtime) as Redvers, Vincent Michael (Signature’s Into the Woods) as Edmund, and Erin Weaver (Signature’s Into the Woods) as King. The ensemble of Private Jones is rounded out by Alex De Bard (Signature’s Passing Strange), Amelia Hensley (Spring Awakening), George Psomas (Fiddler on the Roof), and Emily Steinhardt. Ariel Friendly, Nicholas Hohrman, Stephen Russell Murray, and Hank von Kolnitz are swings.