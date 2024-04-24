Cast and Creative Team Announced for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse announced the full cast and creative team for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, featuring a book by Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Douglas McGrath (Bullets Over Broadway) and words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. Casey Hushion will helm the production, with choreography by Jennifer Werner and music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett. Beautiful will run from June 5–30, with an official opening night on June 9, at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Beautiful will feature Kyra Kennedy (Waitress first national tour) as Carole King, Marrick Smith (Fun Home) as Gerry Goffin, Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof) as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Ben-Shmuel (The Book of Mormon national tour) as Barry Mann, Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Don Kirshner, and Suzanne Grodner (Beautiful) as Genie Klein.

The ensemble will include Tavis Cunningham, Seth Eliser, Kevin Hack, Jana Djenne Jackson, Andrea Levinsky, Prentiss E. Mouton, Jay Owens, Olivia Palmer, Thomas Ed Purvis, Isaiah Reynolds, Tavia Riveé, Aaron Robinson, Danielle Summons, Bronwyn Tarboton, Giselle Amarisa Watts, and Mikayla White.

The Tony-nominated musical follows the early life and career of Carole King on her journey from teenage songwriter to chart-topping solo artist and includes songs such as “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.”

The production features scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Jess Creager, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna. Scenery originally designed by Roman Tatarowicz and built by Walnut Street Theatre, Philadelphia PA.