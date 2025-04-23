Carly Rae Jepsen-Penned 10 Things I Hate About You Musical in the Works

The book will be cowritten by Lena Dunham.

A musical version of the 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You is in the works from writers Carly Rae Jepsen, Ethan Gruska, Lena Dunham, and Jessica Huang.

A retelling of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, the musical has a score by Jepsen and Grushka, book by Dunham and Huang, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and music supervision/arrangements/orchestrations by Tom Kitt.

10 Things I Hate About You is about new student Cameron James, who is smitten with Bianca Stratford and attempts to get bad boy Patrick Verona to date her antisocial sister Kat (Stiles) in order to get around her father’s strict rules on dating. The film starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Alison Janney.

No timeline for production has been announced.

An unrelated musical version of Taming of the Shrew was written by Cole Porter and Bella and Samuel Spewack in 1948.