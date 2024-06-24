Can’t Hardly Wait Is Being Adapted Into a Stage Musical

The book will be written by Sinead Daly with a score featuring pop hits from the late ’90s and early 2000s.

From the producers of Clue on Stage and Mystic Pizza: The New Musical comes Can’t Hardly Wait The Musical, based on the 1998 Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont.

The musical is being developed by Lively McCabe Entertainment, a theatrical development and acquisition company founded in 2017 by former Disney executive Michael Barra, and independent music publisher Primary Wave Music.

Can’t Hardly Wait The Musical will be directed by Kate Sullivan (Grease Live!, Rent: Downtown LA) with a book written by Sinead Daly (Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty). The score will feature pop hits from the late ’90s and early 2000s, primarily from the Primary Wave and Sony Music Publishing music catalogs, with arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas (Glory Days, The Ritz).

The original film from Columbia Pictures followed a group of high school seniors at a classmate’s house party on the eve of graduation and starred Ethan Embry, Charlie Korsmo, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, and featured Selma Blair, Jenna Elfman, Melissa Joan Hart, Jaime Pressly, Jerry O’Connell, Freddy Rodríguez, Sara Rue, Jason Segal, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Development will be overseen by Michael Barra and Allison Bressi on behalf of Lively McCabe and Natalia Nastaskin and Ramon Villa from Primary Wave. Production plans and the remainder of the creative team will be announced at a later date.