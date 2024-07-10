Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, and Christian Slater to Star in Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class

The drama will be presented off-Broadway by the New Group.

Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, and Christian Slater will star in an off-Broadway revival of Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class.

Part of the New Group’s 30th anniversary season, the drama will be helmed by artistic director Scott Elliott. The drama will run at the Pershing Square Signature Center in the winter of 2025.

Additionally, Marisa Tomei will star in the New York premiere of Jessica Goldberg’s Babe, directed by Elliott (fall 2024); Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley’s The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse (spring 2025), and Nazareth Hassan’s Bowl EP (spring 2025).

Further details for each production will be announced in the coming months.