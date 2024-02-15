Broadway Revival of Cabaret Sets Full Company

Full casting has been announced for the new Broadway revival of Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre. Previews begin on April 1 ahead of opening nights on April 20 and April 21.

Newly revealed are members of the “Prologue Company,” a group of dancers and musicians who will entertain audiences when the house opens 75-minutes prior to the official curtain time. They include dancers Alaïa, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Bryan Longchamp, and Deja McNair; swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie; and instrumentalists Brian Russell Carey (piano and bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet). The prologue features original music by Angus MacRae, choreography by Julia Cheng, and direction by Jordan Fein.

They join the previously announced Ato Blankson-Wood as Cliff, Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Natascia Diaz as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, and Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee. In the ensemble are Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, Paige Smallwood as Rosie, and Marty Lauter as Victor. Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

This new production of Cabaret from director Rebecca Frecknall is currently playing on London’s West End, where the Playhouse Theatre was rebuilt as an in-the-round cabaret space called the Kit Kat Club. The New York mounting will transform the Wilson into a similarly configured Kit Kat Club, where ticketed audience members are invited to arrive early to take in pre-show drinks, dining, and entertainment.

The musical, by composer John Kander, lyricist Fred Ebb, and book writer Joe Masteroff is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the Berlin Stories of Christopher Isherwood. The creative team includes club, scenic, and costumer designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabelle Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, choreographer Julia Cheng, musical supervisor Jennifer Whyte, UK assistant director/prologue director Jordan Fein, prologue composer/musical director Angus MacRae, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, US associate director Danny Sharron, US associate choreographer Jessica Castro, and UK associate choreographer Kayla Lomas-Kirton.