Broadway Cast Set for Jocelyn Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the new play, directed by Whitney White.

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced full casting for the world premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, beginning performances September 12 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in advance of an October 3 opening. Whitney White directs.

Heading the cast will be Grammy nominee Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile) as Jaja, alongside Brittany Adebumola, Maechi Aharanwa, Rachel Christopher, Kalyne Coleman, Lakisha May, Nana Mensah, Michael Oloyede, Dominique Thorne, and Zenzi Williams. On the creative team are David Zinn (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Justin Ellington (original music and sound design), Stefania Bulbarella (cideo design), Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), and Dawn-Elin Fraser (dialect and vocal coach).

Set in Harlem, the play follows a group of West African immigrant hair braiders as they “confront what it means to be an outside on the edge of the place they call home.” It marks the Broadway playwriting debut of Bioh and the Broadway directing debut of White.

Among Manhattan Theatre Club’s producing partners are Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, and Taraji P. Henson.