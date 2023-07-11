Billy Crudup to Lead Harry Clarke at Berkeley Rep

Billy Crudup will return to David Cale’s solo play Harry Clarke for an upcoming run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, November 15-December 23. Leigh Silverman once again directs.

Harry Clarke is described as “a sexually charged and wickedly funny one-man thriller.” It is the story of a shy Midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family’s life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona. Crudup plays 19 roles over the course of the play.

Crudup originated the role in 2017 at the Vineyard Theatre, with Silverman directing. For his performance, he earned Outer Critics Circle, Off-Broadway Alliance, Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Obie awards.

The production’s creative team includes Alexander Dodge (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Alan Edwards (lighting design), and Bart Fasbender (sound design).