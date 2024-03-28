Bianca Marroquín and NaTasha Yvette Williams Will Return to Chicago

The Broadway company of the record-breaking musical Chicago, now in its 27th year on Broadway, will welcome back longtime veterans of the show Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart and Tony nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron Mama Morton for a limited run beginning April 8 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Marroquín first performed the role of Roxie in 2002 in Mexico City’s Spanish-language production. When she joined the Broadway company, she made history as the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway. For Broadway’s return in 2021, she made her debut in the role of Velma Kelly. Over the years playing both Roxie and Velma, with she has performed in Chicago over 4,000 times. Other Broadway credits include In the Heights and The Pajama Game.

Williams returns to Chicago after receiving a Grammy Award and Tony Award nomination for her performance in Some Like It Hot. Other Broadway credits include Chicken & Biscuits, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and The Color Purple.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The current cast features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Hayley Swindal as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Angel Reda, Mikayla Renfrow, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Colt Adam Weiss.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.