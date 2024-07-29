Betsy Wolfe, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Jordan to Participate in 2024 Broadway Barks

The annual summer animal adoption event will be hosted by Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster.

Participating stars have been announced for this year’s Broadway Barks, the annual summer animal adoption event held in the heart of the theater district. Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster will host the event, taking place August 3 in Shubert Alley.

The 26th annual Broadway Barks will kick off with a meet-and-greet with the adoptable pets at 3pm. Adoptees will then be presented onstage at 5pm alongside a lineup of Broadway favorites.

This year’s presenters will include Betsy Wolfe, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Jordan, Eric Anderson, Phillippe Arroyo, Jeannette Bayardelle, Shoshana Bean, Dan Berry, Maya Boyd, Stan Brown, Andréa Burns, Andrew R. Butler, John Cardoza, Gabriela Carrillo, Victoria Clark, Jenn Colella, Joe De Paul, Olivia Donalson, Gregg Edelman, Jordan Fisher, Jasmine Forberg, Sara Gettelfinger, Dorian Harewood, Nikki M. James, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Storm Lever, Isabelle McCalla, Wade McCollum, Paul Alexander Nolan, Brad Oscar, Emma Pittman, Maryann Plunkett, Jelani Remy, Didi Romero, Adi Roy, Austin Scott, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Emily Skinner, Steven Skybell, Alexandra Socha, Dennis Stowe, Justin David Sullian, Paulo Szot, Jordan Tyson, Michael Urie, Ben Jackson Walker, Khaila Wilcoxon, and Joy Woods.