Betsy Aidem and Colleen Litchfield to Star in Matthew Freeman’s The Ask

Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic) and Colleen Litchfield (Leopoldstadt) will star in the world premiere of Matthew Freeman’s The Ask this fall. Jessi D. Hill is directing the play, which dives deep into the growing generational divide among idealistic progressives. Presented by Theater Accident in association with The Flying Carpet Theatre Company, it will run at wild project (195 E 3rd Street) September 6-28.

Inspired by Freeman’s 13 years of experience as a fundraiser for the ACLU, The Ask dissects a tense visit between a struggling young fundraiser and an affluent liberal donor, as they navigate the treacherous power dynamics at the heart of charitable giving.

The production will feature scenic design by Craig Napoliello, lighting design by Daisy Long, sound design by Cody Hom, and costume design by Nicole Wee. “Curly” Karen Schleifer will serve as production stage manager alongside assistant stage manager Daren Carollo.