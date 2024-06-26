Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster to Host Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks, co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters in 1998, will host its 26th annual animal adoption event on Saturday, August 3, in Shubert Alley.

The program begins at 3pm and celebrity presentations of adoptable pets will take place between 5pm-6:30pm. Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters (Sunday in the Park With George) and Sutton Foster (Thoroughly Modern Millie) will co-host the dog and cat adoption celebration, which is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and will benefit New York City area animal rescue groups.

The afternoon event, which is free and open to the public, features Broadway performers, to be announced, who use their star power to help find loving homes for adoptable animals from 26 participating rescue groups and shelters.

West End Woofs (And Meows) will be held one week later, on August 10, co-hosted by Peters and Elaine Paige (Cats). West End Woofs started in 2020 and this will be the 2nd annual live event in London to provide homes to dogs and cats. The event will be held at St. Paul’s Church, Covent Garden.