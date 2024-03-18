Ben Platt to Celebrate Third Album With Two-Week Concert Run at Refurbished Palace Theatre

The newly renovated Palace Theatre will welcome Ben Platt for a two-week run celebrating his latest album, Honeymind.

Platt’s two-week, 15-performance run will be May 28-June 15. Michael Arden, who directed Platt in Parade last season, will stage the concert, which is expected to include songs from the new record (released May 31), past albums Reverie and Sing to Me Instead, and “a few surprises for fans.” Platt follows in the footsteps of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, Elvis Presley, Josephine Baker, and others, who’ve all performed concerts in the storied auditorium.

This residency is the first announced event for the newly renovated Palace, which closed in 2018 for a restoration that included raising the landmarked venue 30 feet in the air. However, the production is specifically not calling itself the reopening act, noting that there might be others prior to Platt taking the stage.