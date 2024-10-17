Beetlejuice Songwriter Eddie Perfect to Play Title Role in Australian Production

The musical goes down under, with its composer leading the company.

Tony nominated songwriter Eddie Perfect will star in the Australian premiere of his musical Beetlejuice, playing exclusively at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne beginning May 7, 2025.

This will be the first time that Perfect, who penned the score, will play the ghost with the most. “I had the privilege of watching Alex Brightman create the role of Beetlejuice from the ground up,” he said in a statement. “Alex wasn’t afraid of anything in rehearsal. I’m hoping to harness some of that fearlessness when I rehearse the role for myself,”

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice has an original score by Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. It is about Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon named Beetlejuice. The musical opened on Broadway in 2019.

Beetlejuice is directed by Alex Timbers, with choreography by Connor Gallagher and music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music are by Kris Kukul. The production has scenic design by David Korins, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, and music producing by Matt Stine.