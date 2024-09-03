Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, Indiana’s only year-round professional dinner theater, will present five new shows to its stage in 2025, including Jersey Boys and Waitress, and bring back Disney’s The Little Mermaid and its signature holiday production, A Beef & Boards Christmas.

The theater’s 52nd season kicks off in 2025 on January 9, with Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, new to the Beef & Boards stage. Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express runs through February 9.

Up next is Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, making its Beef & Boards debut February 14-April 13, 2025.

The season also includes Church Basement Ladies (April 17-May 18), based on the Scandinavian Lutheran humor writings of Janet Martin and Suzann Nelson; Disney’s The Little Mermaid (May 22-July 13), Beef & Boards’ 2025 family show; Waitress (July 17-August 31); Heartbreak Hotel (September 4-October 12), the prequel to Million Dollar Quartet and another Beef & Boards debut; Tootsie (October 16-November 23), the fifth and final new show of the season; and the original variety show A Beef & Boards Christmas (November 28-December 31), in its 27th year.