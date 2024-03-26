BD Wong and Tony Shalhoub Will be Part of Two Casts in What Became of Us

There will be two separate casts for this production.

Atlantic Theater Company announced initial casting for the world premiere of What Became of Us, written by Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Shayan Lotfi and directed by Jennifer Chang (The Far Country at Berkeley Rep).

In alignment with the playwright’s vision, this production will have two separate casts, one featuring Rosalind Chao (Joy Luck Club) and BD Wong (M. Butterfly, Jurassic Park), and another featuring Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog) and Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Band’s Visit). What Became of Us will run May 17-June 29 at Atlantic Stage 2.

The play is about two siblings born in different countries and explores how they maintain their connections to the Old Country, and to this country, and to each other.

Rosalind Chao and BD Wong will perform May 17-June 15. Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tony Shalhoub will perform June 10-June 29. For four performances only, June 11-13, both casts will perform back-to-back as a double-feature event.

The creative team includes set designer Tanya Orellana, costume designer Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting designer Reza Behjat, and sound designer and composer Fan Zhang.