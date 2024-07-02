Bartlett Sher to Direct Dolly Parton Musical on Broadway

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher will direct the Broadway-bound Dolly Parton musical, Hello, I’m Dolly, which is aiming for Broadway in 2026.

As previously announced, the show will feature a score of old hits written by Dolly Parton, as well as some new material. The book is by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, who cowrote Parton’s holiday film Christmas on the Square.

Sher has been nominated for 9 Tony Awards, most recently for his direction of To Kill a Mockingbird. He won the category in 2008 for his revival of South Pacific. Since then, Sher has helmed a succession of lavish golden age musical revivals at Lincoln Center Theater including The King and I, My Fair Lady, and Camelot.

“How lucky I am to have the great Bartlett Sher direct my Hello, I’m Dolly musical,” said Parton in a press statement. “When you decide to put your whole life up on stage, you hope and pray to find the right director with the right creativity and sensitivity to present all the blood, sweat, tears, light, love, and laughter that I’ve experienced over seven decades of living. My heart tells me that Bartlett is the man and the director for the job.”

Hello, I’m Dolly is produced by Parton, Adam Speers for ATG Productions, and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises,