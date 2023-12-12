BAM’s 2024 Winter/Spring Season to Kick Off With Taylor Mac Rock Opera

The US premiere of Bark of Millions will run February 5-10.

BAM announced its 2024 winter/spring season, which kicks off with Bark of Millions, a new rock opera from Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac, Matt Ray, and Machine Dazzle. Bark of Millions, featuring music by Matt Ray and lyrics by Taylor Mac (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music), will run February 5-10 at Harvey Theater at the BAM Strong.

Bark of Millions is part rock opera, part reimagined pride parade featuring 55 original songs, one to mark each year since the Stonewall Uprising. Mac co-directs with Niegel Smith and Faye Driscoll. The show features choreography by Driscoll, music direction by Ray, costume design by Machine Dazzle, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Brendan Aanes, art direction by Matthew Buttrey, and props design by Oscar Escobedo and Zach Blumner.

The show is performed by an international ensemble of 22 artists, which includes Ari Folman-Cohen, Bernice “Boom Boom” Brooks, Chris Giarmo, Dana Lyn, El Beh, Greg Glassman, Jack Fuller (vocal captain), Joel E. Mateo, Jules Skloot, Le Gateau Chocolat, Lisa “Paz” Parrott, Machine Dazzle, Mama Alto, Marika Hughes, Matt Ray, Sean Donovan (associate choreographer), Steffanie Christi’an, Stephen Quinn, Taylor Mac, Thornetta Davis, Viva DeConcini, and Wes Olivier.

For more information about the BAM season, visit bam.org.