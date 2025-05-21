For its second year, the North American tour of Back to the Future: The Musical will welcome former Broadway cast members David Josefsberg (Altar Boyz) and Nathaniel Hackmann (Les Misérables) as Doc Brown and Biff Tannen, respectively, beginning June 4 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Josefsberg performed on Broadway as Principal Strickland and was a Doc Brown understudy. Hackmann originated the role of Biff Tannen on Broadway.

Additional new cast members include Sophia Yacap as Jennifer Parker, Zachary Bigelow and Giovanna Martinez as ensemble, and Steven Eckloff as a swing.

Starting on June 4, the complete tour cast will be David Josefsberg as Doc Brown, Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly, Mike Bindeman as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland, with Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Zachary Bigelow, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Steven Eckloff, Laura Sky Herman, Ben Lanham, Giovanna Martinez, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Fisher Lane Stewart, Ross Thompson, and Sophia Yacap rounding out the company.

Based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by film co-writer Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by film composer Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The musical ran on Broadway at the Winter Garden from August 3, 2023-January 5, 2025.

Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, the production features set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, and dance arrangements by David Chase.

Click here for a complete list of tour stops through summer 2026.