Audible Theater Will Present Alex Newell’s Autobiographical Show

Audible, Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, will present Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva, written and performed by Alex Newell, for three performances only, June 27-June 29, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits), the show will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date.

In Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva, Newell shares stories from their life and career alongside a selection of their favorite tunes. Newell made history in 2023 as the first nonbinary-identifying Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actor for their role in Shucked. Newell is also known for a breakout role on Glee, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Once on This Island.

Michael O. Mitchell serves as music director.