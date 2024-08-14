Audible Theater Announces New York Premiere of Todd Almond's I'm Almost Here

The show will run for eight performances only at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Audible, Inc. and Francesca Moody Productions will present the New York premiere of I’m Almost There, written and performed by Todd Almond (Girlfriend) and directed by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), following its run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. I’m Almost There was originally commissioned by Audible and will run for eight performances only at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre from September 26–October 5. The show will also be recorded live from Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date.

Almond was recently seen at the Minetta Lane with Laura Benanti in her comedy show Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, for which he co-created original songs and music directed. Cromer recently directed Audible Theater’s award-winning musical Dead Outlaw.

I’m Almost There is a modern love story in song about a man crossing a sea of doubts to find happiness. Watch a preview of I’m Almost There below.

Joining Almond on stage are Erin Hill on harp and vocals and Luke McCrosson on bass. The creative team includes music supervisor Jonathan Mastro, costume designer David Hyman, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer Christopher Darbassie, and associate director Ani Taj.