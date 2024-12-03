Arthur Miller's The Price to Have Off-Broadway Production

The classic drama will mark the inaugural production of the Village Theater Group.

The Village Theater Group will present an off-Broadway production of Arthur Miller’s The Price, Tony-nominated for Best Play in 1968. This is the inaugural production of the theater company, which comprises a collective of young artists committed to advancing new and classic works to savvy and inquisitive generations of theatergoers. The Price will run at the Theatre at St. Clements February 21-March 30.

Noelle McGrath directs the cast which features Bill Barry, Michael Durkin, Janelle Farias Sando, and Cullen Wheeler. Understudies are Benjamin Russell, Monica Lowy, John Palacio, and Joe Bowen.

Set in an attic of a condemned Manhattan building at the end of the 1950s, this play examines the price we pay for the choices we make or fail to make in life.

The design team includes production designer Rachel Kordell, costume and hair designer Bridget McJohn, lighting designer Isaac Winston, and sound designer Andy Evan Cohen.