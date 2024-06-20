Ars Nova Sets Premieres of The Beastiary and The Heaux Church

Two world premieres take the stage during the season.

Ars Nova will present two world premiere productions, The Beastiary and the heaux church, as part of its 2024-25 season.

The Beastiary, created by company-in-residence On the Rocks Theatre Company, is written by Christopher Ford and Dakota Rose, with Rose directing. Running October 7-November 9 at Ars Nova @ Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street), the play is describred as a “a twistedly comedic and cataclysmic pageant of consumption, corruption and the end of human-kind.” Music is composed by theremin musician Dorit Chrysler and music directed by Ellen Winter.

In the spring of 2025 (dates to be announced), Brandon Kyle Goodman will write and star in the heaux church, directed by Lisa Owaki Bierman. A “celebration of good sex and thot mess,” the show will be seen at Ars Nova’s Midtown Manhattan home at 511 W 54th Street. Goodman voices the role of Walter the Lovebug on Netflix’s Big Mouth and Human Resources.

Further information about each production is forthcoming.