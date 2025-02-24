TheaterMania Logo white orange
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Sing at the Oscars; We Assume It Will Be Wicked

This is going to be a popular performance.

| Los Angeles |

February 24, 2025

WICKED
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked, Part One
(© Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will take to the Oscars stage for a “performance you won’t forget,” according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

What they’ll be singing hasn’t been revealed, but will almost certainly involve live renditions of their big numbers from Wicked. 

Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah, and Raye will also perform during the telecast, as will the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars will air on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday, March 2 at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

