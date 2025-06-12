Ariana DeBose to Host Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

The 49th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, the country’s largest fireworks display, will be hosted by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and will air live on Friday, July 4, 8pm-10pm ET, on NBC and simulcast live on Peacock. The fireworks will also air on Telemundo, 9pm-10pm ET.

An hourlong encore presentation of the show will air at 10pm on NBC.

Musical guests the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood will take the stage ahead of Macy’s fireworks display against the New York City backdrop.

The fireworks display, firing from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges positioned on the lower East River, will be set to a 25-minute musical score produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser, accompanied by a live performance from DeBose.