Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage Join Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain in King Lear Film

Full casting has been revealed for Lear Rex, Bernard Rose’s new film adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear, starring Oscar winner Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain.

With Pacino in the title role and Chastain as Goneril, Lear Rex will also feature Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as Cordelia, Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Regan, Emmy winner Peter Dinklage as the Fool, Matthew Jacobs as Gloucester, Ted Levine as Kent, LaKeith Stanfield as Edmund, Chris Messina as Cornwall, Danny Huston as Albany, Rhys Coiro as Oswald, and Stephen Dorff as Poor Tom.

In Lear Rex, an aging King divides his land between his three daughters to prevent future conflict. But he rejects the young daughter who loves him and places his trust in her malevolent sisters, who strip him of his power and condemn him to a wretched wasteland of horror and insanity.

The film is written and directed by Rose, with Barry Navidi producing. Principal photography will commence on August 12 in Los Angeles.