Anthony Edwards, Susannah Flood, and Amy Warren to Headline Off-Broadway’s The Counter

Meghan Kennedy’s new play is directed by David Cromer.

Anthony Edwards, Susannah Flood, and Amy Warren will star in Meghan Kennedy’s new play The Counter at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre.

Directed by David Cromer, The Counter will run September 19-November 17, opening October 9. It follows the unlikely friendship between a waitress and a diner patron that brings both of their secrets to light.

The creative team for The Counter includes Walt Spangler (set designer), Sarah Laux (costume designer), Stacey Derosier (lighting designer), and Christopher Darbassie (sound designer).