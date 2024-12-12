Annual TV Broadcast of the Sound of Music Film to Air This Weekend

ABC’s annual holiday season broadcast of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music will air this year on Sunday, December 15, at 7pm ET.

The Sound of Music stars Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, Christopher Plummer as Captain George von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler, Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich von Trapp, Heather Menzies as Louisa von Trapp, Duane Chase as Kurt von Trapp, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie Turner as Marta von Trapp, Kym Karath as Gretl von Trapp, Peggy Wood as Mother Abbess, Anna Lee as Sister Margaretta, Portia Nelson as Sister Berthe, Marni Nixon as Sister Sophia, Daniel Truhitte as Rolfe, and Ben Wright as Herr Zeller.

The film was directed and produced by Robert Wise, with a screenplay by Ernest Lehman. It was adapted from the stage musical with score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization has partnered with a variety of artists to create a Sound of Music Craft Corner for families, filled with a number of different DIY projects. Check it out here.

You can also find the property across social media at @SoundOfMusic or join the watch party using the hashtag #SoundOfMusic.