Annabelle Gurwitch to Star in World Premiere of Room 1214

The new docudrama play is written by Michelle Kholos Brooks and directed by Sarah Norris.

New Light Theater Project presents the world premiere production of Room 1214, a new docudrama play by Michelle Kholos Brooks (H*tler’s Tasters) and directed by Sarah Norris (Everything is Super Great). The play will run at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B from November 15-December 8, with an official opening night on November 21.

Room 1214 stars Annabelle Gurwitch (Joe and Betty, host of the long-running TBS’ Dinner & a Movie, New York Times bestselling author) as Lily, Thyme Briscoe as Ellie, Ben Hirschhorn as Nate, Kleo Mitrokostas as B, Andrea Negrete as Hannah, and Alessandro Yokoyama as G.

Inspired by real interviews with a history teacher who experienced the 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, this new play follows as she returns to the school to teach one final lesson, asking what if you could rewrite history? Room 1214 contains strong language, gun violence, and discussion of school shootings and child death.

The production features scenic design by Daniel Allen, costume design by Kara Branch, lighting design by Elaine Wong, sound design by Jennie Gorn, projection design by the Roly Polys (Jan Bentley + Andy Evan Cohen), prop design by Caitlyn Murphy, and assistant direction/choreography by Georgia Reichard.