Andy Karl Joining Moulin Rouge! on Broadway This Winter

Karl will join Boy George in the company, alongside Samantha Dodemaide.

Three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl will make his Moulin Rouge! The Musical for a six-month run as the Duke of Montroth.

Karl will appear in the show January 28-July 20, alongside Samantha Dodemaide, who will play Nini also beginning January 28. Dodemaide originated that role in the Australian production.

They replace David Harris and Sophie Carmen-Jones, who depart on January 26. Harris will return on July 21.

Rejoining the company this winter is Boy George, who will play 10 weeks (not Tuesday nights) as Harold Zidler, March 18-May 25. Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza currently star.

Celebrating five years on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the Baz Luhrmann film. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the musical features a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony winner Justin Levine.