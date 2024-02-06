Amy Ryan Joins Doubt Cast as Tyne Daly Withdraws From Production

Amy Ryan join the Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt: A Parable beginning Tuesday, February 13.

Ryan will replace Tyne Daly in the role of Sister Aloysius. Daly has withdrawn from the production after being unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and is currently receiving medical care, with a full recovery expected.

For performances through Sunday, February 11, the role of Sister Aloysius Tony nominee Isabel Keating, who is the understudy for the role.

Directed by Scott Ellis, Doubt also stars Liev Schreiber as Father Flynn, Zoe Kazan as Sister James, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Mrs. Muller.

Roundabout canceled the first preview of Doubt at the American Airlines Theatre citing Daly’s illness. Keating took on the role, off-script, with one day of rehearsal.