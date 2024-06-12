Amber Gray Joins Cast of Royal Pyrate Workshop Tour

Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) joins the cast of the new musical The Royal Pyrate in the role of Mary Hallet, the fabled “Witch of Wellfleet.” The cast also includes Eric William Morris (King Kong) as the pirate Black Sam Bellamy, Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw) as the dread pirate Blackbeard, and Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd) as Paulsgrave Williams.

The Royal Pyrate, directed by Hunter Bird, will have a “workshop tour” that will begin at the Almanack Arts Colony on Nantucket Island August 20-21, before continuing to New York City, where it will play at the Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn August 24-25.

The Royal Pyrate is a new musical that reimagines the 300-year-old love story of the pirate Black Sam Bellamy and Mary Hallet, a woman so ahead of her time she is accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts. Based on the real history of the golden age of piracy, the 100-minute musical features an original score and lyrics by Jason Landon Marcus and a book by Chas LiBretto. The pair previously collaborated on Pulitzer-nominated Cyclops: A Rock Opera. They began their work together on The Royal Pyrate as members of Ars Nova’s musical theater writing lab Uncharted.

The score to The Royal Pyrate, which is a fusion of sea shanty, roots rock, and pirate music, will be performed by Merman, an aquadellic surf band from Westchester County. Listen to a song from the musical performed by Amber Gray here.

For tickets to the New York workshop, click here.