Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin to Lead Eureka Day on Broadway

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Performances begin November 25, with opening night set for December 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The five-member company will include Zoë Chao, Tony nominees Amber Gray and Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin, and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch.

This dark comedy is set at a progressive California elementary school, where a mumps outbreak forces the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

Creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.