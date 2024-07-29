Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl to Lead Teeth Off-Broadway

Alyse Alan Louis and Andy Karl will head the cast of Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson’s Teeth during its off-Broadway return, which begins performances October 16 at New World Stages. n official opening night is set for October 31.

Louis will reprise her role as Dawn O’Keefe from the show’s initial premiere at Playwrights Horizons last spring, while Karl has signed on to play Pastor Bill O’Keefe, a role originated by Steven Pasquale. They will be joined by original cast members Will Connolly as Brad O’Keefe, Jason Gotay as Tobey, and Jared Loftin as Ryan. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Featuring a book and music by Jacobs, book and lyrics by Jackson, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, the musical adaption of Mitchell Lichtenstein’s 2007 horror-comedy film spins a tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time, as Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls, discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Sarah Benson directs.

Teeth was the recipient of four Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical: Anna K. Jacobs & Michael R. Jacobs, Outstanding Lead Performer: Alyse Alan Louis, Outstanding Costume Design: Enver Chakartash), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical: Sarah Benson), four Drama Desk Award nominations, and four Lucille Lortel Awards.