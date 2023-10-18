Almost Famous Musical to Receive Post-Broadway Workshop Run

Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe’s Tony-nominated musical will play the O’Neill Theatre Center for three nights in November.

After closing on Broadway in 77 performances, Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe’s musical Almost Famous will receive a workshop run at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center in Connecticut, with public performances on November 11, 15, and 18.

Crowe, book writer and lyricist, Kitt, composer and O’Neill board member, and Tiffani Gavin, the O’Neill’s executive director, describe the engagement as providing further development for the piece, which had a prior run at the Old Globe in San Diego before it’s ill-fated Broadway premiere in 2022. “Tom and I are excited and grateful to have the O’Neill’s creative haven to further explore the life of our story and songs,” Crowe said in a statement.

Almost Famous, based on Crowe’s semi-autobiographical film of the same title, received a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Score. It follows a teenage journalist who gets hired by Rolling Stone to go on the road with a popular rock band. The Broadway cast was led by Casey Likes, Solea Pfeiffer, Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, and Drew Gehling, with Jeremy Herrin directing. No casting or creative team has been announced for the O’Neill performances.

The O’Neill is primarily dedicated to serving as a launchpad for new American theatrical works by up-and-coming artists.