TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

All Nighter, With Kathryn Gallagher and Julia Lester, to Premiere Off-Broadway

The new play is scheduled to run for 12 weeks at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

December 11, 2024

Julia Lester
Julia Lester
(© Tricia Baron)

Producers Ben Platt, Adam Mersel, Rachel Sussman for Soto Productions, and Runyonland will present the world premiere of All Nighter, a new play by Natalie Margolin (The Power of Punctuation) and directed by Jaki Bradley (DiscOasis). All Nighter will run February 25-May 18, with opening night set for March 9, at the Newman Mills Theater in the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The play is about a tight-knit group of roommates at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. During finals week, they pull one last all-nighter holed up in an old ballroom, as the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows.

The cast includes Kristine Froseth (Looking for Alaska), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (The Sex Lives of College Girls).

The production will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living) and costume design by Michelle J. Li (Job). Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Cast of Elf on The View

Watch the Cast of Elf: The Musical Perform on The View

Watch a medley from the show and an interview with Grey Henson.