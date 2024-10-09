All Broadway Marquees Will Dim for Gavin Creel and Adrian Bailey, Plus Maggie Smith

The original decision of selective dimming has been reversed.

After much industry outcry, all Broadway marquee lights will dim for late actors Adrian Bailey and Gavin Creel. In addition, all lights will also dim for Dame Maggie Smith

In addition, the Broadway League and its committee of theater owners is reviewing their current dimming policy and procedures.

The dimming of the lights of Broadway theatres in honor of Adrian Bailey will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The dimming of the lights for Gavin Creel and Maggie Smith will take place on a date and time to be determined with their families.