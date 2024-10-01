Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, TikTok Personality Charli D'Amelio to Join & Juliet Cast

The show will welcome a whole new slate of performers.

A new group of incoming performers has been announced for the Broadway production of & Juliet.

Beginning Tuesday, October 29, Alison Luff will play Anne, Liam Pearce will play Romeo, and Michael Iván Carrier will play May. Also joining the show’s ensemble are TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio, Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Elsa Keefe, Alejando Muller Dahlberg, Cassie Silva, and Darien “Daah” Van Rensalier.

Nathan Levy will play François beginning November 19. Romy Vuksan will join the company on October 8 in the ensemble, coming from the Australian company.

Current cast members Maya Boyd (Juliet), Paulo Szot (Lance), Drew Gehling (Shakespeare), and Jeannette Bayardelle (Angélique), along with Daniel Assetta, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, and Ava Noble will remain with the company.

Original cast members Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker, Phillipe Arroyo, and assorted ensemble members will depart on October 27.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love on her terms, through a playlist of pop anthems by Max Martin. The book is by David West Read and music and lyrics are by Max Martin and friends.

The rest of the creative team for the Broadway production includes director Luke Sheppard, choreographer Jennifer Weber, musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Bill Sherman, sound designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, orchestrator Dominic Fallacaro, and music director Haley Bennett.