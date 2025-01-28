Alia Shawkat, Marisa Tomei, Christopher Abbott to Star Off-Broadway in Modern Sisyphus Play

Christopher Abbott (Poor Things), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei (Babe) will star off-Broadway in Sissy, a new dance-theater piece inspired by the myth of Sisyphus.

Running April 24-26 at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Sissy is written, choreographed, and directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall. The piece will also feature Ida Saki and dancers Jesse Kovarsky, Nando Morland, Aliza Russell, and Jacob Thoman.

Exploring the Sisyphus story from a female perspective, Sissy takes place “between the worlds of a theater and a miles-long rock quarry.” As the pregnant Sissy’s “belly grows, so does the story, and the dance weaves the imaginary world of Sissy into the real-life world of the theaters’ performers and its director, a new mother grappling with caring for her ill father and her baby boy.”