TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Alia Shawkat, Marisa Tomei, Christopher Abbott to Star Off-Broadway in Modern Sisyphus Play

Sissy will run in April at Baryshnikov Arts.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

January 28, 2025

Website main image (10)
Christopher Abbott, Alia Shawkat, and Marisa Tomei
(Handout image/Tricia Baron/David Gordon)

Christopher Abbott (Poor Things), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei (Babe) will star off-Broadway in Sissy, a new dance-theater piece inspired by the myth of Sisyphus.

Running April 24-26 at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Sissy is written, choreographed, and directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall. The piece will also feature Ida Saki and dancers Jesse Kovarsky, Nando Morland, Aliza Russell, and Jacob Thoman.

Exploring the Sisyphus story from a female perspective, Sissy takes place “between the worlds of a theater and a miles-long rock quarry.” As the pregnant Sissy’s “belly grows, so does the story, and the dance weaves the imaginary world of Sissy into the real-life world of the theaters’ performers and its director, a new mother grappling with caring for her ill father and her baby boy.”

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 01 22 at 9.37.20 AM

Watch Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Sing From The Last Five Years

Warren and Jonas will take the stage in Jason Robert Brown’s famed two-hander.