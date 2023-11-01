Alex Edelman’s Just for Us to Tour the US

Alex Edelman’s Just for Us launched a multicity tour last week at San Francisco’s Curran Theatre, where it played October 26-28. The next stop is LA’s Mark Taper Forum (November 10-28) followed by stops at Boston’s Colonial Theatre (December 15-17), Berkeley Repertory Theatre (January 9-21), Detroit’s Fisher Theatre (February 10), and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre (February 15-25). Click here for a complete list of tour dates.

Edelman’s unlikely stand-up show is about the time he attended a meeting of white nationalists in Queens, a particularly awkward encounter for the Jewish comedian that he brought on himself through his own curiosity. But can he turn antisemitic lemons into hilarious lemonade?

TheaterMania’s review of the Broadway run called it “comedy lightning in a bottle.” You can read that full review here.

The show is directed by the late Adam Brace, and originated off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre before moving to extended runs at the SoHo Playhouse, Greenwich House, and finally Broadway.