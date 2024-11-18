Alex Brightman and Sara Chase to Lead Schmigadoon! Stage Musical

Casting has been announced for the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage concert production of the new musical Schmigadoon!, written by Cinco Paul, directed and choreographed by Christopehr Gattelli, and produced by Lorne Michaels.

Inspired by Paul’s AppleTV+ series, Schmigadoon! will star Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh and Melissa, a couple who get trapped in a magical town that’s a Golden Age Broadway musical come to life. They’re joined by Kevin Del Aguila as Reverend Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role from the series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy, Isabelle McCalla as Emma, Javier Muńoz as Doc Lopez, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Emily Skinner as Mildred, and Ryan Vasquez as Danny.

The score will feature hits from the show, like “Corn Puddin’,” as well as new music. Steven Malone is musical director, Doug Besterman is orchestrator, and David Chase is music supervisor. Paul penned book, music, and lyrics. Gatelli’s creative team includes Scott Pask (sets), Jen Schriever (lighting), and Haley Parcher (sound).

Schmigadoon! runs January 31-February 9.