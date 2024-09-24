Aisha Jackson to Take Over as Middle Allie in The Notebook

Jackson succeeds Joy Woods in the role, who is departing to join the Broadway revival of Gypsy.

Aisha Jackson will take over the role of “Middle Allie” in The Notebook on Broadway beginning October 22. She succeeds Joy Woods in the role, who is departing from the production to join the Gypsy revival. Woods will play her final performance October 20.

Jackson most recently appeared on Broadway in Once Upon a One More Time and Paradise Square. Other credits include Frozen, Waitress, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Woods originated the role of “Middle Allie” in the musical adaption of Nicholas Sparks’ beloved novel, alongside Maryann Plunkett as “Older Allie” and Jordan Tyson as “Younger Allie.” Tyson will also be departing from The Notebook to join Gypsy, playing her final performance October 6.

The Broadway run of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter’s The Notebook, a new musical based on the film and novel of the same title, will end its run at the Schoenfeld Theatre on December 15. It will have played 35 previews and 317 regular performances at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Direction is by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast also includes Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, and Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace, and Charlie Webb.

The production has scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.