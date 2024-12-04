Adam Siegel Named Executive Director of Second Stage Theater

Adam Siegel has been named the next executive director of Second Stage Theater following a monthslong search process. He will assume the new role on April 1, 2025, taking over from interim executive director Lisa Lawer Post, who will remain in the position until then.

Siegel is currently managing director of Lincoln Center Theater. He is the second major arts executive to decamp from Lincoln Center to Second Stage, following Evan Cabnet, who was announced as the incoming artistic director in June (Cabnet was previously artistic director of LCT3, the small theater for new work that lives atop the Lincoln Center Theater campus). Cabnet will officially launch his first season of programming at Second Stage in the fall of 2025.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining Second Stage Theater—an organization whose mission, artistic integrity, and commitment to excellence and continued growth have made it one of the premiere theaters in the country,” Siegel said in a press statement. “Plus, this opportunity to join forces with my good friend and colleague, Artistic Director Evan Cabnet—with whom I have worked for over 20 years, including the last eight years at Lincoln Center Theater—was an opportunity I simply could not pass up.”

Before taking the job of managing director in 2012, Siegel served as general manager of LCT. He has produced over 100 plays and musicals and has won three Tony Awards.

Second Stage produced the Tony Award-winning revivals of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Appropriate. While the company has a special mission of mounting revivals of American plays from the not-too-distant past, it has also produced acclaimed new musicals like the original off-Broadway run of Dear Evan Hansen.

Following the company’s purchase of the Helen Hayes Theatre in 2015, Second Stage joined an exclusive club of not-for-profit theaters that operate Broadway houses (the others are Roundabout Theatre Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, and LCT). While Second Stage continues to own and operate the Hayes, it will leave its longtime off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, at the end of the year.