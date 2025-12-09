Abbey Lee and Owen Teague Will Star in the US Premiere of Olivier-Nominated Play Blackout Songs

The play is by Joe White and directed by Rory McGregor.

The US premiere of Joe White’s Olivier-nominated play Blackout Songs will run January 15, 2026-February 28, 2026, with an opening set for January 27, at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. (Blackout Songs is not a production of MCC Theater.)

Directed by Rory McGregor (The Wasp), Blackout Songs also marks the American stage debut of Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) and the New York stage debut of Owen Teague (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes).

Blackout Songs is about two people who fall in love after a chance encounter at an AA meeting, and enter a decade-long affair through ecstasy, relapse, and recovery.

The creative team includes Tony-winning scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Avery Reed, Drama Desk and Obie-winning lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer and original music composer Brian Hickey, movement consultant and intimacy coordinator Sarah Parker, and props supervisor Matthew Frew.

Blackout Songs is the most recent production of Regular People (Bubba Weiler’s Well, I’ll Let You Go), a creative studio that connects producing, marketing, and general management for live entertainment under one roof. In addition to Regular People, Blackout Songs is produced by Riva Marker of Linden Productions and Marion and Julie Cohn of the Cohn Sisters.