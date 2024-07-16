Aaron Lazar Benefit Album Includes Duets With Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom Jr., Sting, and More

Theater, television, and film actor Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, A Little Night Music, The Last Ship) shared the complete tracklist and lineup of guest artists for his debut album, Impossible Dream.

Lazar continues to face ALS, and a portion of the album’s proceeds will benefit the ALS Network, an organization committed to helping people live longer and better with ALS by providing comprehensive, integrated, multidisciplinary, community-based care at no cost to the ALS community.

The nine-song album will be released on August 23 and is available for pre-order now.

The duets on the album include Lazar performing with Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd) on Sting’s “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot”; Neil Patrick Harris (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) on “Fight the Dragons” from Big Fish; Leslie Odom Jr. (Purlie Victorious) on “Get Happy/Happy Days,” from The Nine Fifteen Review; Kelli O’Hara (Days of Wine and Roses) on Leonard Bernstein’s “Make Our Garden Grow”; the late Rebecca Luker on Cole Porter’s “I Am Loved”; Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) on “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt; Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) on “I’d Give It All For You” from Songs for a New World; and Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman) on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The album culminates in a star-studded performance of “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha featuring all the duet artists along with Sting; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Kristin Chenoweth; Brian Stokes Mitchell; Liz Callaway; Joanna Gleason; Brian d’Arcy James; Adrienne Warren; Shoshana Bean; Christy Altomare; Christiane Noll; Adam Jacobs; Mike Love; Betsy Wolfe; Marc Kudisch; Max Von Essen; Tony Yazbeck; Jessica Phillips; Jill Paice; Mike Minarik; Anthony Fedorov; Aaron Gleason; Ali Bourzgui; Chris Sarandon; Corey Cott; Elena Shaddow; Erin Davie; Graham Rowat; Jon Armour; Mia Moravis; Michael Berresse; Phillip James Griffith; Kris Angelis; Nicole Zuraitis; Emily Drennan; Vivian Fang Liu; Radhika Vekaria; Dele Olasiji; Sangeeta Kaur; Matt B; Anita Lerche; Zak Resnick; Reese Levine; Sarah Duvall; Dan Cooney; Travis Leland; David Coolidge; Matty Miller; Gianee Martinez; Fiona O’brien; the Grammy-winning National Children’s Chorus; and the Broadway Inspirational Voices; along with Lazar’s family and his non-professional-singer friends.

Watch a video from the recording sessions below.

Impossible Dream is produced by Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley, Jonathan Estabrooks, and Aaron Lazar in association with Studio Seven Media and Emitha Studios. Additional producers include David Das, Christina Giacona, Patrick Conlon, and Sydney Anderson (co-producer, “Fight the Dragons” and “The Impossible Dream”).