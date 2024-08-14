A Fairly Odd Musical! Will Premiere Off-Broadway

See Humans Productions, a space for Gen Z artists to use experimental techniques to create the art they want to see in the world, announced the off-Broadway premiere of A Fairly Odd Musical! The Unauthorized Parody, an interactive comedy spoofing the hit Nickelodeon TV series The Fairly OddParents. It is written and directed by Brayden Martino (It’s Not Ogre Yet: The Shrek 2 Musical Parody), with music and lyrics by Hudson Keown.

Intended for audiences age 16 and older, the musical celebrates the nostalgic cartoons of the ’90s and early 2000s while lampooning the entertainment industry’s increasingly ridiculous, money-grabbing reboots. Performances are on Wednesdays and start on September 4 in the Jerry Orbach Theatre at the Theater Center, with opening night set for September 25.

The musical takes characters from popular cartoons of the ’90s and early 2000s and turns them on their heads. Things are looking up for Timmy, who has fairly godparents to grant his every wish, until Doug Dimmadome (owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome) releases a new streaming service called Dimma+, filled with terrible reboots. With the help of his fairies, and the audience, Timmy travels into the TV to get all of them canceled. Whether it’s Scooby Doo doing hallucinogens, SpongeBob’s deal with the devil, or Danny Phantom’s sexual awakening, Cosmo and Wanda will ruin Timmy’s childhood with the wave of their wands.