A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House Returns for 12th Year

John Kevin Jones will once again perform his solo show in a 19th-century parlor.

Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant’s House Museum have announced the return of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House, a holiday tradition at the museum for the last 11 years. This year’s run is slated for November 26 through December 29.

John Kevin Jones channels Charles Dickens in his solo performance of the beloved holiday story about Ebenezer Scrooge and his heart-changing journey through Christmases past, present, and future.

Jones adapted the story with the help of director Rhonda Dodd. It is performed entirely within the pristinely preserved Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 townhouse that is the Merchant’s House Museum.

At select performances, audiences will be able to join Jones in the kitchen for a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas“ and a cup of “Smoking Bishop” (mulled wine) or chilled cider.

