A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House Returns for 11th Holiday Season 

Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with Merchant’s House Museum will present the 11th annual engagement of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House. Performances will run this holiday season from November 28-December 24.

The one-hour adaptation is crafted by John Kevin Jones and Rhonda Dodd from Charles Dickens’s classic tale, and is performed by Jones with direction by Dodd. The show is described as follows: “It’s December 1867 and Charles Dickens has arrived in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Be transfixed as Mr. Dickens, portrayed by actor John Kevin Jones, tells his timeless Christmas tale in the elegant intact Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum.”

Performances take place in the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum, New York City’s only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.